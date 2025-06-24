NATO: China & Russia are rapidly gaining influence in Africa. Let’s not be naive - Rutti Frutti

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“China and Russia are rapidly gaining influence in Africa. Let’s not be naive,” - Rutti Frutti
More from Rutti and bootlicking from NATO below:
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance aims to strengthen Ukraine's position as much as possible ahead of any real negotiations. He dismissed the ongoing talks in Istanbul as unserious.
🐻 Straight from the "throw sh*t at the wall and hope it sticks" manual
Adding:
The Narcoführer is already in the Hague for the NATO summit.
Adding:
NEW IRON CURTAIN?
Five NATO countries — Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania & Poland — are ready to lay mines along Russia’s border, reports The Daily Telegraph.
They just pulled out of the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines.
Europe is bracing for a new divide...
Adding:
'I look forward to seeing all of my very good European friends, and others' — Trump on his NATO trip
Trump shares message from NATO head Rutte on Truth Social
'You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening... You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done' (full msg at link)
Crazy levels of bootlicking by Rutti, that Trump shared:
Adding:
Zelensky earlier said he plans to meet Trump today, as Trump decided to leave the G7 summit early last time.
Heading to NATO where, at worst, it will be a much calmer period than what I just went through with Israel and Iran. I look forward to seeing all of my very good European friends, and others. Hopefully, much will be accomplished!
