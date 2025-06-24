“China and Russia are rapidly gaining influence in Africa. Let’s not be naive,” - Rutti Frutti

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the alliance aims to strengthen Ukraine's position as much as possible ahead of any real negotiations. He dismissed the ongoing talks in Istanbul as unserious.

The Narcoführer is already in the Hague for the NATO summit.

NEW IRON CURTAIN?

Five NATO countries — Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania & Poland — are ready to lay mines along Russia’s border, reports The Daily Telegraph.

They just pulled out of the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel mines.

Europe is bracing for a new divide...

'I look forward to seeing all of my very good European friends, and others' — Trump on his NATO trip

Trump shares message from NATO head Rutte on Truth Social

'You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening... You will achieve something NO American president in decades could get done' (full msg at link)

Crazy levels of bootlicking by Rutti, that Trump shared:

Zelensky earlier said he plans to meet Trump today, as Trump decided to leave the G7 summit early last time.

Heading to NATO where, at worst, it will be a much calmer period than what I just went through with Israel and Iran. I look forward to seeing all of my very good European friends, and others. Hopefully, much will be accomplished!

