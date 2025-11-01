BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UKR Blackhawk helicopter landing on the front line
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 1 day ago

Desant in One Direction📝

How the Next Media Operation by the GUR Ended

When we wrote yesterday about the enemy's attempt to deploy special forces to capture dramatic footage, we assumed various scenarios. But not a helicopter landing directly on the front line.

Last evening, a GUR detachment was dropped on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk using a UH-60. The location was symbolic — there is a monument where the Russian flag was recently raised.

📌 Initially, Ukrainian media trumpeted about a daring operation, but not for long — by morning, footage emerged showing the landing force being destroyed by FPV drones, eliminating GUR members in the field or shelters. Russian Armed Forces operators also tried to shoot down the UH-60, but it managed to escape.

Even in the fourth year of hostilities, the so-called Ukraine has not lost its love for purely media operations with extremely questionable military expediency. Each ended approximately the same — significant losses with no results.

❗️However, the landing near Pokrovsk became, perhaps, the quintessence of such actions. A helicopter landing not even in the rear, but directly on the front line. Into an open field. Under high drone activity. In the most "hot" sector of the front.

It's still interesting what outcome the GUR and personally Kyrylo Budanov, who supervised the operation, were counting on. However, the more such planned suicidal missions by the enemy — the fewer enemies will remain.

@Rybar

Adding more:

The landing of a group of special operations forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) was intercepted, all 11 paratroopers were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Ukraine has not officially commented on this operation.

Earlier, Western and Ukrainian media reported on the landing of the landing force. According to Russian public sources, GUR special forces fought in the industrial zone of Pokrovsk, which is being stormed by Russians.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy