Desant in One Direction📝

How the Next Media Operation by the GUR Ended

When we wrote yesterday about the enemy's attempt to deploy special forces to capture dramatic footage, we assumed various scenarios. But not a helicopter landing directly on the front line.

Last evening, a GUR detachment was dropped on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk using a UH-60. The location was symbolic — there is a monument where the Russian flag was recently raised.

📌 Initially, Ukrainian media trumpeted about a daring operation, but not for long — by morning, footage emerged showing the landing force being destroyed by FPV drones, eliminating GUR members in the field or shelters. Russian Armed Forces operators also tried to shoot down the UH-60, but it managed to escape.

Even in the fourth year of hostilities, the so-called Ukraine has not lost its love for purely media operations with extremely questionable military expediency. Each ended approximately the same — significant losses with no results.

❗️However, the landing near Pokrovsk became, perhaps, the quintessence of such actions. A helicopter landing not even in the rear, but directly on the front line. Into an open field. Under high drone activity. In the most "hot" sector of the front.

It's still interesting what outcome the GUR and personally Kyrylo Budanov, who supervised the operation, were counting on. However, the more such planned suicidal missions by the enemy — the fewer enemies will remain.

Adding more:

The landing of a group of special operations forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) was intercepted, all 11 paratroopers were destroyed, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

Ukraine has not officially commented on this operation.

Earlier, Western and Ukrainian media reported on the landing of the landing force. According to Russian public sources, GUR special forces fought in the industrial zone of Pokrovsk, which is being stormed by Russians.