© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Australia Amps Up The Tyranny, Belgium Takes Huge Strides In Court And More Blaa From Fraudci!
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • April 13, 2021
In Australia they are looking to force all who use social media to verify their ID as if they are buying a new phone. This should be the end of social media down under, we shall see! Meanwhile in Belgium the courts ruled in favor of ending all covid hoax regulations within 30 days! Is this a big win or smoke and mirrors? Dr. Fraudci spitting more dribble over on msnbc trying to see the people on a vaccine that by his own admission will not stop anything covid related.
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/security/government-considering-100-points-of-id-to-get-facebook-tinder-account/news-story/624550c621d662da7d3bd98ff3f0e888
https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/
https://nationalfile.com/video-fauci-says-its-still-not-ok-for-vaccinated-people-to-eat-drink-indoors/
Thumbnail Link:
https://nationalfile.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fauci-betrays-vax-takers.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/security/government-considering-100-points-of-id-to-get-facebook-tinder-account/news-story/624550c621d662da7d3bd98ff3f0e888
https://www.brusselstimes.com/news/belgium-all-news/162742/belgium-must-lift-all-covid-19-measures-withing-30-days-brussels-court-rules-verlinden-human-rights-league-ministerial-decree-penalty-civil-safety-act-pandemic-law-coronavirus/
https://nationalfile.com/video-fauci-says-its-still-not-ok-for-vaccinated-people-to-eat-drink-indoors/
Thumbnail Link:
https://nationalfile.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fauci-betrays-vax-takers.jpg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.