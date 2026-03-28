IRGC DESTROY UKRAINIAN ANTI-DRONE DEPOT!!! - spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari, on Wave 85 of Operation True Promise 4

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IRGC DESTROY UKRAINIAN ANTI-DRONE DEPOT!!!
IRGC spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaqari | Wave 85 of Operation True Promise 4:
5 American tanker aircraft (mid-air refueling planes) targeted at Al-Udeid: 2 destroyed, 3 taken out of service. Total of 10 US tankers hit since the war began. American commanders and soldiers targeted in Dubai with heavy casualties. A Ukrainian anti-drone depot also destroyed with 21 Ukrainians present at the time.
Additionally: an MQ-9 Reaper shot down over Shiraz, an F-16 struck in southern Fars Province, and the Haifa electronic warfare center and Ben Gurion fuel depot struck by the Iranian Army.