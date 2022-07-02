2 New Dreams: Food Shortages 02/07/2022

The Lord has warned us many times through his Prophets that tough times are coming and we have to get prepared to survive during these times. The Lord is giving new dreams and visions to those that love Him. Pastor Stan shares 2 New Dreams in today's video confirming that food shortages are coming. We are also very excited to announce "Joseph's Kitchen" - established by Pastor Stan. A Detailed video will follow but make sure to check that out today!00:39 - Supply Chain Issues into 202303:38 - Purchase Non-Perishable Foods Now - Bonnie Jones06:45 - Establish Chaos and Martial Law08:40 - America has Fallen - Sandy Steinbrook11:57 - No Food on Shelves in Walmart! - Sandy Steinbrook13:02 - Canada Bans Unvaxxed from Buying Groceries15:19 - Seven Years of Famine Started Sept. 6, 202118:00 - Joseph’s Kitchen23:38 - Ash & Shelters - Dana CoverstoneVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112