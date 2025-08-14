Party Of The Elites

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like everyone else, working-class voters are fleeing the Dems.
When the unions jump ship, you know it’s bad.
There is not a single issue the Dems champion that resonates with the blue-collar American.
Sane Dems still exist, but the party has been hijacked.
There is nothing blue collar or real about them.
The full segment is linked below.
