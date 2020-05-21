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The Greatest Commandment of God
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33 views • May 21, 2020
This video looks at the Greatest Commandment, to love God and others. But it also asks the all-important question: Are you prepared to make the sacrifices that true love requires? Loving God and others takes time. But how can you find the time for love if your whole life is dedicated to making money?
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