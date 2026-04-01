SKIP PAST 31:30 to 46:00** Is the Iran conflict at its end? Trump to address nation Wednesday night

***NOTE: AUDIO MUTED FROM 31:25 TO 46:00*** PLEASE SKIP AHEAD***



Big show Wednesday morning as the world wonders what the President has to say to the American people with the military conflict in Iran now in its 5th week. Meanwhile, the Dems are still holding Americans hostage by defunding DHS, all in service to the illegal aliens they love so much. How much more will it take before the powder keg erupts? We tackle it all Wednesday morning!



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