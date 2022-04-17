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Jasper Mader - Fumisterie ! - Frédéric Chaumont - 15 avril 2022
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30 views • April 17, 2022
16 avril 2022 : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5/90_Fumisterie:3
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
Remplacer le système…
C’est la seule solution pour notre salut.
Certains acteurs sont déjà à l’œuvre, les oligarques risquent d’être surpris.
Accrochez-vous, ça va tanguer !
Le fil d'actu : LE PIRE PRÉSIDENT DE LA CINQUIÈME RÉPUBLIQUE
https://youtu.be/sCOusXNuRVU
Alliance humaine, décryptage des votes électroniques...
https://alliancestv.com/video/125/ah2020-le-20-heures-on-13-apr-22-19-54-48?channelName=Le20Heures
Vivre sainement : Election présidentielle truquée :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f/election-presidentielle:c
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
Remplacer le système…
C’est la seule solution pour notre salut.
Certains acteurs sont déjà à l’œuvre, les oligarques risquent d’être surpris.
Accrochez-vous, ça va tanguer !
Le fil d'actu : LE PIRE PRÉSIDENT DE LA CINQUIÈME RÉPUBLIQUE
https://youtu.be/sCOusXNuRVU
Alliance humaine, décryptage des votes électroniques...
https://alliancestv.com/video/125/ah2020-le-20-heures-on-13-apr-22-19-54-48?channelName=Le20Heures
Vivre sainement : Election présidentielle truquée :
https://odysee.com/@Vivresainement:f/election-presidentielle:c
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