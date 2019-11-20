Fake Australia Temps, Revoked Bonds & Record High Energy Rates (913)

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Australian Bureau of Meteorology back at it cooling the past to show a warmer present day, renewables in Australia drive power rates to all time record high the same time Sweden dumps all Australian bonds citing not enough action on climate. A look at wheat in Argentina and Ukraine.
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***Today's Story Links***
Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has covertly made summer hotter http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/whop...
Manufacturers getting ready to get out of Victoria this summer if power fails http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/manu...
http://joannenova.com.au/tag/renewabl...
Regional Electricity Wholesale Markets: August 2019 https://www.eia.gov/electricity/month...
Sweden's central bank dumps Australian bonds over high emissions https://www.theguardian.com/environme...
Sweden extreme early snowfall Autumn 2019 https://electroverse.net/?s=sweden
SWEDEN SUFFERS ITS BIGGEST NOVEMBER SNOWSTORMS IN [AT LEAST] 40 YEARS https://electroverse.net/sweden-suffe...
SEPTEMBER SNOW IN SWEDEN: “EARLIEST IN AT LEAST 20 YEARS” https://electroverse.net/september-sn...
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