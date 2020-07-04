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Jim Gray - Retired Superior Court Judge - MUST we vote for Trump or Biden or someone else?
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28 views • July 04, 2020
How do we restore the Founders’ republican promise while addressing present realities? Do we vote our conscience or play defense against worse choices? Do elections even matter?
If we vote this November for the wrong candidate, the economy will collapse and we’ll all die. Or not. Judge Gray, 2012 Libertarian Vice Presidential candidate, will present both his classic “A Voters Handbook: Effective Solutions to America’s Problems”; and brand new “Two Paragraphs for Liberty”, and through these filters consider the present candidates - including maybe a couple suffering media censorship.
If we vote this November for the wrong candidate, the economy will collapse and we’ll all die. Or not. Judge Gray, 2012 Libertarian Vice Presidential candidate, will present both his classic “A Voters Handbook: Effective Solutions to America’s Problems”; and brand new “Two Paragraphs for Liberty”, and through these filters consider the present candidates - including maybe a couple suffering media censorship.
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