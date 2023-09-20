The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Who Weeps Over You?

John 11:35-44New International Version
35 Jesus wept.
36 Then the Jews said, “See how he loved him!”
37 But some of them said, “Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man from dying?”
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
When you see how Jesus wept in the bible, the writer is expressing that our Savior is crying passionately bewailing the sins of Jerusalem. He is so adamant about saving you that he cries painfully, when we turn away from him in sin. This is from the creator of the universe. Think he has the answer to your problems? Let's Rock!
Video Credits:
When The Lord Jesus Christ Wept
JESUS CHRIST LOVES ME
@jesuschristlovesme
https://www.youtube.com/@jesuschristlovesme
Die Happy - Tear Gallery
@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3W6Mjkt
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3PoSUUy
Die Happy - Topic
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7PA2p2DKiHM0g8VLJDPBbg
Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul.
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now playing on US Sports Radio!
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.