The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Who Weeps Over You?

John 11:35-44New International Version

35 Jesus wept.



36 Then the Jews said, “See how he loved him!”

37 But some of them said, “Could not he who opened the eyes of the blind man have kept this man from dying?”

When you see how Jesus wept in the bible, the writer is expressing that our Savior is crying passionately bewailing the sins of Jerusalem. He is so adamant about saving you that he cries painfully, when we turn away from him in sin. This is from the creator of the universe. Think he has the answer to your problems? Let's Rock!

