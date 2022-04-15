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VN Elon Musk at TED, Hunter Biden Saga Continues, Trump “Probably” Won’t Return to Twitter 4.14
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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50 views • April 15, 2022
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Ryan

Trump-appointed, Dem-endorsed Prosecutor Deciding Whether to Seek Hunter Biden Indictment
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/trump-appointed-dem-endorsed-prosecutor-deciding-whether-to-seek-hunter-biden-indictment/

Shocking: China Covid Tyranny and Takeover of Hong Kong Are Still Happening – Horrific Video of Police at Quarantine Camp (Video)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/shocking-china-covid-tyranny-and-takeover-of-hong-kong-are-still-happening-horrific-video-of-police-at-quarantine-camp-video/

Room Erupts When Elon Musk Gives 2-word Answer about His next Move
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/room-erupts-when-elon-musk-gives-2-word-answer-about-his-next-move/

Justin

Smoking Guns: Joe Biden Referred Business and Mingled Finances with Son Hunter, Messages Show
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/smoking-guns-joe-biden-referred-business-and-mingled-finances-with-son-hunter-messages-show/

Trump Says He ‘Probably’ Wouldn’t Return To Twitter If Musk Reinstated His Account
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/trump-says-he-probably-wouldnt-return-to-twitter-if-musk-reinstated-his-account/

Google AdSense Cuts Off Monetization For Content Accusing Ukraine Of Genocide
https://nationalfile.com/google-adsense-cuts-off-monetization-for-content-accusing-ukraine-of-genocide/

Rapidfire

Pennsylvania State Senate Passes Bills Banning Ballot Drop Boxes, Zuckerbucks
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/pennsylvania-state-senate-passes-bills-banning-ballot-drop-boxes-zuckerbucks/

Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency over Supply Chain Crisis
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/georgia-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-over-supply-chain-crisis/

Bitcoin Fans Are Psychopaths Who Don’t Care about Anyone, Study Shows
https://nypost.com/2022/04/12/bitcoin-fans-are-psychopaths-who-dont-care-about-anyone-study-shows/

Amazon raises prices to keep up with inflation
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/amazon-raises-prices-keep-inflation

Jan 6 Defendant Tries To Blame Trump And Giuliani For His Actions...Jury Isn’t impressed...Gives Him Harsh Verdict
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/jan-6-defendant-tries-to-blame-trump-and-giuliani-for-his-actions-jury-isnt-impressed-gives-him-harsh-verdict/

Shanghai residents clash with police as China metropolis enters third week of COVID-19 lockdown
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/clashes-shanghai-begin-unfurl-city-heads-fourth-week-strict-covid-19

BREAKING NEWS:
Twitter board adopts so-called 'poison pill' plan to block Musk from taking platform private
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/twitter-board-adopts-so-called-poison-pill-plan-block-musk-taking-platform

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