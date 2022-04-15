© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VN Elon Musk at TED, Hunter Biden Saga Continues, Trump “Probably” Won’t Return to Twitter 4.14
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • April 15, 2022
WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT: We lost a major source of funds in March, leaving us short $3000. If you appreciate our work, donate now and keep Vigilant News alive.
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
PROMOTION (Get now while supplies last!)
ALGAE OIL DHA: https://bit.ly/DHAOIL
+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
Trump-appointed, Dem-endorsed Prosecutor Deciding Whether to Seek Hunter Biden Indictment
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/trump-appointed-dem-endorsed-prosecutor-deciding-whether-to-seek-hunter-biden-indictment/
Shocking: China Covid Tyranny and Takeover of Hong Kong Are Still Happening – Horrific Video of Police at Quarantine Camp (Video)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/shocking-china-covid-tyranny-and-takeover-of-hong-kong-are-still-happening-horrific-video-of-police-at-quarantine-camp-video/
Room Erupts When Elon Musk Gives 2-word Answer about His next Move
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/room-erupts-when-elon-musk-gives-2-word-answer-about-his-next-move/
Justin
Smoking Guns: Joe Biden Referred Business and Mingled Finances with Son Hunter, Messages Show
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/smoking-guns-joe-biden-referred-business-and-mingled-finances-with-son-hunter-messages-show/
Trump Says He ‘Probably’ Wouldn’t Return To Twitter If Musk Reinstated His Account
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/trump-says-he-probably-wouldnt-return-to-twitter-if-musk-reinstated-his-account/
Google AdSense Cuts Off Monetization For Content Accusing Ukraine Of Genocide
https://nationalfile.com/google-adsense-cuts-off-monetization-for-content-accusing-ukraine-of-genocide/
Rapidfire
Pennsylvania State Senate Passes Bills Banning Ballot Drop Boxes, Zuckerbucks
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/pennsylvania-state-senate-passes-bills-banning-ballot-drop-boxes-zuckerbucks/
Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency over Supply Chain Crisis
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/georgia-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-over-supply-chain-crisis/
Bitcoin Fans Are Psychopaths Who Don’t Care about Anyone, Study Shows
https://nypost.com/2022/04/12/bitcoin-fans-are-psychopaths-who-dont-care-about-anyone-study-shows/
Amazon raises prices to keep up with inflation
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/amazon-raises-prices-keep-inflation
Jan 6 Defendant Tries To Blame Trump And Giuliani For His Actions...Jury Isn’t impressed...Gives Him Harsh Verdict
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/jan-6-defendant-tries-to-blame-trump-and-giuliani-for-his-actions-jury-isnt-impressed-gives-him-harsh-verdict/
Shanghai residents clash with police as China metropolis enters third week of COVID-19 lockdown
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/clashes-shanghai-begin-unfurl-city-heads-fourth-week-strict-covid-19
BREAKING NEWS:
Twitter board adopts so-called 'poison pill' plan to block Musk from taking platform private
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/twitter-board-adopts-so-called-poison-pill-plan-block-musk-taking-platform
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: CLAY CLARK: Paul Revering For America!
https://rumble.com/v10wd3s-interview-clay-clark-paul-revering-for-america.html
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
PROMOTION (Get now while supplies last!)
ALGAE OIL DHA: https://bit.ly/DHAOIL
+ The most powerful brain, heart, and overall health supplement known to man.
+ “More important than DNA itself”, says key researcher.
+ BUY NOW, Limited Supplies
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
Trump-appointed, Dem-endorsed Prosecutor Deciding Whether to Seek Hunter Biden Indictment
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/trump-appointed-dem-endorsed-prosecutor-deciding-whether-to-seek-hunter-biden-indictment/
Shocking: China Covid Tyranny and Takeover of Hong Kong Are Still Happening – Horrific Video of Police at Quarantine Camp (Video)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/shocking-china-covid-tyranny-and-takeover-of-hong-kong-are-still-happening-horrific-video-of-police-at-quarantine-camp-video/
Room Erupts When Elon Musk Gives 2-word Answer about His next Move
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/room-erupts-when-elon-musk-gives-2-word-answer-about-his-next-move/
Justin
Smoking Guns: Joe Biden Referred Business and Mingled Finances with Son Hunter, Messages Show
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/smoking-guns-joe-biden-referred-business-and-mingled-finances-with-son-hunter-messages-show/
Trump Says He ‘Probably’ Wouldn’t Return To Twitter If Musk Reinstated His Account
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/trump-says-he-probably-wouldnt-return-to-twitter-if-musk-reinstated-his-account/
Google AdSense Cuts Off Monetization For Content Accusing Ukraine Of Genocide
https://nationalfile.com/google-adsense-cuts-off-monetization-for-content-accusing-ukraine-of-genocide/
Rapidfire
Pennsylvania State Senate Passes Bills Banning Ballot Drop Boxes, Zuckerbucks
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/15/pennsylvania-state-senate-passes-bills-banning-ballot-drop-boxes-zuckerbucks/
Georgia Governor Declares State of Emergency over Supply Chain Crisis
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/georgia-governor-declares-state-of-emergency-over-supply-chain-crisis/
Bitcoin Fans Are Psychopaths Who Don’t Care about Anyone, Study Shows
https://nypost.com/2022/04/12/bitcoin-fans-are-psychopaths-who-dont-care-about-anyone-study-shows/
Amazon raises prices to keep up with inflation
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/amazon-raises-prices-keep-inflation
Jan 6 Defendant Tries To Blame Trump And Giuliani For His Actions...Jury Isn’t impressed...Gives Him Harsh Verdict
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/jan-6-defendant-tries-to-blame-trump-and-giuliani-for-his-actions-jury-isnt-impressed-gives-him-harsh-verdict/
Shanghai residents clash with police as China metropolis enters third week of COVID-19 lockdown
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/clashes-shanghai-begin-unfurl-city-heads-fourth-week-strict-covid-19
BREAKING NEWS:
Twitter board adopts so-called 'poison pill' plan to block Musk from taking platform private
https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/twitter-board-adopts-so-called-poison-pill-plan-block-musk-taking-platform
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: CLAY CLARK: Paul Revering For America!
https://rumble.com/v10wd3s-interview-clay-clark-paul-revering-for-america.html
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
BUSINESS OWNERS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
- Real Estate Loans
+ GET CASH TO THRIVE!
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@VigilantNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.