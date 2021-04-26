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We are on a mission to help change the world by giving everyone a platform to have their voice heard and where everyone can make a difference." Michelle and I were privileged to meet up Brian and Sonya in person and talk with them at length at all the new features on Clouthub, from uploading videos to livestreaming to interactions with others, Clouthub is a fantastic place to share information. General Michael Flynn has made Clouthub one of the main platforms where he posts as well as many other prominent voices that have been forced off of other platforms.