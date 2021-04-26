INSIDER INTERVIEW WITH JEFF BRAIN, CEO OF CLOUTHUB, FREESPEECH SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM

Finding social media platforms that allow free expression has become increasingly difficult. Recently at the Health and Freedom Conference in Tulsa, OK 2/3 of the audience raised their hands when asked if they had been censored online for something they posted or said. Jeff Brain, CEO of Clouthub has created an answer to this censorship. Their website says " CloutHub is a Next-Generation Social Network For Social, Civic and Political Networking. We Empower Our Members to Connect, Collaborate and Influence the Issues They Care About.

We are on a mission to help change the world by giving everyone a platform to have their voice heard and where everyone can make a difference." Michelle and I were privileged to meet up Brian and Sonya in person and talk with them at length at all the new features on Clouthub, from uploading videos to livestreaming to interactions with others, Clouthub is a fantastic place to share information. General Michael Flynn has made Clouthub one of the main platforms where he posts as well as many other prominent voices that have been forced off of other platforms.