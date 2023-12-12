Why do UFOs matter when it comes to knowing and understanding the truth? Who is it that no longer understands that these things are indeed real? What else is U.S. intelligence keeping from the people? How does all of this funnel down into the deep dark secrets of what we now know to be the Devil’s den aka… U.S. Intel?

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

Why UFO’s Matter:

https://rumble.com/v3z1xfm-why-ufos-matter.html

Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77

Download the Spreaker podcast app here and take us with you:

https://www.spreaker.com/podcast-app

SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E

Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries

Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615

Email:

[email protected]