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ΚΕΝΝΕΝΤΥ VS "ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΣΩΤΗΡΑ" ΓΚΕΙΤΣ
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26 views • April 11, 2020
Σφοδρες και αναλυτικές καταγγελίες από τον γιό του Ρόμπερτ και ανιψιό του Τζον Κέννεντυ, Ρόμπερτ τζούνιορ. Όχι μόνο αυτό αλλά και αποκαλύπτει στον πολύ κόσμο με στοιχεία τον τρόπο που ο Γκειτς χρησιμοποιεί τα εμβόλια και τις φαρμακευτικές εταιρίες με σκοπό να εξυπηρετήσει την πορεία προς την παγκόσμια χούντα. Γι'αυτό και σκοπεύει να εφαρμόσει στην Δύση τις μεθόδους που δοκίμαζε επι χρόνια στον 3ο κόσμο.
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-s-9ZjH0YP/
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
ΜΕ ΤΟ ΝΑ ΜΟΙΡΑΣΤΕΙΣ ΑΥΤΟ ΤΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΔΕΝ ΒΟΗΘΑΣ ΤΟΣΟ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΟΣΟ ΤΗΝ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΠΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΣΗ ΜΑΣ.
Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-s-9ZjH0YP/
Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/gates-globalist-vaccine-agenda-a-win-win-for-pharma-and-mandatory-vaccination/
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