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Washington Reparations Study EXPOSED: Housing Program Already Looks Like Reparations?
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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Washington State has launched a multi-year study into reparations for descendants of slavery—but critics say the groundwork may already be in place.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down Washington’s reparations study, the history of slavery and discrimination in the state, and how the Covenant Homeownership Program is being compared to reparations in practice.

Is this about correcting historical injustice, or setting the stage for massive new government obligations?

We dive into:

Washington’s actual history with slavery vs. discrimination

The Covenant Homeownership Program and how it works

Legal challenges under the Equal Protection Clause

Potential costs and economic impacts

What this could mean for taxpayers and the future of policy

This isn’t just a history lesson—it’s a look at where Washington policy could be headed next.


#WashingtonState #Reparations #HousingPolicy #Politics #Economy #Taxpayer #Constitution #EqualProtection #LeftCoastNews #GovernmentSpending #PublicPolicy #CurrentEvents

Keywords
washington reparationswashington state reparations studycovenant homeownership programwashington housing program minoritiesreparations debate usawashington politics 2026equal protection clause reparationscost of reparationsstate reparations programscalifornia reparations comparisonwashington economy taxesgovernment spending washington statehousing discrimination history seattleredlining washington stateleft coast news reparations
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