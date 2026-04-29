Washington Reparations Study EXPOSED: Housing Program Already Looks Like Reparations?

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Washington State has launched a multi-year study into reparations for descendants of slavery—but critics say the groundwork may already be in place.
In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down Washington’s reparations study, the history of slavery and discrimination in the state, and how the Covenant Homeownership Program is being compared to reparations in practice.
Is this about correcting historical injustice, or setting the stage for massive new government obligations?
We dive into:
Washington’s actual history with slavery vs. discrimination
The Covenant Homeownership Program and how it works
Legal challenges under the Equal Protection Clause
Potential costs and economic impacts
What this could mean for taxpayers and the future of policy
This isn’t just a history lesson—it’s a look at where Washington policy could be headed next.
#WashingtonState #Reparations #HousingPolicy #Politics #Economy #Taxpayer #Constitution #EqualProtection #LeftCoastNews #GovernmentSpending #PublicPolicy #CurrentEvents
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