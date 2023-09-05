NASA's love for the old testament gods

Why does NASA name their missions Apollo, Artemis, and Mercury? Why does NASA use composites to forge fake photos of earth and space? Why did the 'father of NASA,' Wernher Von Braun speak of asteroids and aliens being a lie when NASA today speaks of them as being real? Could it be that NASA's only mission since its creation is to introduce the world to the small 'g' gods of the old testament while convincing humanity that they are asteroids and aliens from space? Yes, I think so...

Original Link: https://youtu.be/SZGy-GhnFLA?si=e4z80ijwjjnmP1KS

https://savedignoble.com/

https://www.martinzender.com

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/



http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://www.youtube.com/@zendermeister

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643



https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HOrC2A7Jb5kHDEae9AAg



https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/











