Horrifying Moment! How Russian Tank Casualties in Ukraine Hit Dire Milestone

US Military News
Jan 21, 2024
Russian tank casualties in Ukraine have hit a staggering milestone, with over 6,000 tanks lost in nearly 23 months of intense warfare. This significant loss has not only impacted Russia's military capabilities but has also raised questions about the future of the conflict and its broader implications.
Russian armored vehicle losses spiked after Moscow launched its onslaught on the industrial town of Avdiivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Satellite imagery analysis by the Frontelligence Insight project revealed that Russia lost more than 211 vehicles around Avdiivka between October and November.
NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAufNeLHz8Q
