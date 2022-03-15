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ON EMF RADIATION EMITTED BY MOBILE PHONES (DR. MARTÍN MONTEVERDE)
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624 views • March 15, 2022
================
(world orders review)
================
On EMF RADIATION EMITTED by MOBILE PHONES (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z0nULNSdwoH9/ [SHARE]
--------------------------
*RADIO-MEDICINE SPECIALIST Explains RISKS of RADIATION EMITTED by CELL PHONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hdaPh8bjJARy/ [SHARE]
WATCHING TRUTH VIDEOS ON YOUR 'S.M.A.R.T.' PHONE ARE YOU?
OK DISSIDENT ! TIME FOR THE A.I. CONTROL FRY ? [SHARE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI98HpTnoaAe/ [SHARE]
================
Dr. Martín Monteverde, Acute Radiation Syndrome, EMF, Mobile Data, Non-ionizing radiation, WiFi
================
(Orwell City Report) https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/mobile-data.html
================
Dr. Martín Monteverde has shared a video in which he uses an electromagnetic field meter to measure the radiation we're exposed to when we have cell phone mobile data activated versus what we are exposed to when we only use WiFi.
The conclusions of his experiment show that we should avoid as much as possible the use of mobile data since there are times when they reach 80 microwatts per square meter. The ideal should be less than one.
Orwell City brings the words of the Argentinean doctor.
================
Dr. Martín Monteverde: Hello, my name is Martín Monteverde. I'm watching La Quinta Columna program with the radiation meter next to me.
There you see that in the red band peaks of 49 - 50 µW are being displayed. It reached 80 - 90 µW when I measured yesterday. And now I'm recording it so you can all see how the pulses are coming into my cell phone.
There it is, 52 µW. These pulses are damaging to health. They generate terrible damage. That measurement should be below 1 µW. That's microwatts per square centimeter. Look at how I'm being irradiated because I'm watching La Quinta Columna program with my cellphone using mobile data. See? So I'm being radiated from the antenna with the mobile data. 49 µW. I tell you, yesterday I was getting 80 - 90 µW.
And now you're going to see what happens when I disconnect the mobile data and the cell phone stays connected to my home WiFi. Look what happens. 60 µW. Alright. Let's turn on the WiFi. Let's see if it activates. And let's deactivate the mobile data. Let's see what happens.
Notice how the radiation is decreasing. From 60 µW it's down to 3-2 µW. Evidently, it continues to decrease. And it's going to measure something close to 1 µW.
For this reason, I want to say to all the people who are in this battle denouncing what's happening with the vaccine, antennas, and graphene, and to all those who are in dissidence —well, in the real dissidence—: try not to use the mobile data on your cell phone because our phones are all marked.
And every time we use mobile data to call a colleage or to watch a program like La Quinta Columna, from the antennas, they emit pulses of radiation to us and to our cell phone. But it affects us tremendously. And if you have your child nearby, it also affects your family and everyone nearby.
So don't use mobile data. Try to use WiFi, if possible, 24 hours or whenever you use your cell phone. Well, a hug for you all.
================
Software Manage 5G Antennas Radiation Emission Cycles ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSJLnh65Jjzz/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET (tangentopolis / Dr. Sevillano x3 report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste "Guardian of the Brain..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
FIFTH WAVE is BEING CREATED through IONIZING RADIATION & GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJh3F8hWbQn7/
How to TREAT SYMPTOMS caused by NON-IONIZING RADIATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KPpAUwIaUbf3/
HEADACHES via NON-IONIZING RADIATION & ROLE of GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j9jf670RDAVi/
NON-IONIZING RADIATION & ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vst8eGbl3ydI/
SKIN RASHES & NON-IONIZING RADIATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gDOtvex1BCEA/
NON-IONIZING RADIATION Exceeds 50x the LEGAL MAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pM8OInQ7uAnG/
IONIZING RADIATION EMISSIONS by 5G ANTENNAS on Building ROOFTOPS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1kwQx7Le3BOt/
IONIZING RADIATION Levels Are HIGHER WHEN IT RAINS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GXURnsO3NyKP/
GEIGER COUNTER Detects "IONIZING RADIATION" Near 5G Antennas?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/07SjRIR6hcbP/
COVID DEATHS that were TREATED as RADIATION FATALITIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bR8FAqkyhju/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
On EMF RADIATION EMITTED by MOBILE PHONES (Dr. Martín Monteverde)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/z0nULNSdwoH9/ [SHARE]
--------------------------
*RADIO-MEDICINE SPECIALIST Explains RISKS of RADIATION EMITTED by CELL PHONES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hdaPh8bjJARy/ [SHARE]
WATCHING TRUTH VIDEOS ON YOUR 'S.M.A.R.T.' PHONE ARE YOU?
OK DISSIDENT ! TIME FOR THE A.I. CONTROL FRY ? [SHARE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mI98HpTnoaAe/ [SHARE]
================
Dr. Martín Monteverde, Acute Radiation Syndrome, EMF, Mobile Data, Non-ionizing radiation, WiFi
================
(Orwell City Report) https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/mobile-data.html
================
Dr. Martín Monteverde has shared a video in which he uses an electromagnetic field meter to measure the radiation we're exposed to when we have cell phone mobile data activated versus what we are exposed to when we only use WiFi.
The conclusions of his experiment show that we should avoid as much as possible the use of mobile data since there are times when they reach 80 microwatts per square meter. The ideal should be less than one.
Orwell City brings the words of the Argentinean doctor.
================
Dr. Martín Monteverde: Hello, my name is Martín Monteverde. I'm watching La Quinta Columna program with the radiation meter next to me.
There you see that in the red band peaks of 49 - 50 µW are being displayed. It reached 80 - 90 µW when I measured yesterday. And now I'm recording it so you can all see how the pulses are coming into my cell phone.
There it is, 52 µW. These pulses are damaging to health. They generate terrible damage. That measurement should be below 1 µW. That's microwatts per square centimeter. Look at how I'm being irradiated because I'm watching La Quinta Columna program with my cellphone using mobile data. See? So I'm being radiated from the antenna with the mobile data. 49 µW. I tell you, yesterday I was getting 80 - 90 µW.
And now you're going to see what happens when I disconnect the mobile data and the cell phone stays connected to my home WiFi. Look what happens. 60 µW. Alright. Let's turn on the WiFi. Let's see if it activates. And let's deactivate the mobile data. Let's see what happens.
Notice how the radiation is decreasing. From 60 µW it's down to 3-2 µW. Evidently, it continues to decrease. And it's going to measure something close to 1 µW.
For this reason, I want to say to all the people who are in this battle denouncing what's happening with the vaccine, antennas, and graphene, and to all those who are in dissidence —well, in the real dissidence—: try not to use the mobile data on your cell phone because our phones are all marked.
And every time we use mobile data to call a colleage or to watch a program like La Quinta Columna, from the antennas, they emit pulses of radiation to us and to our cell phone. But it affects us tremendously. And if you have your child nearby, it also affects your family and everyone nearby.
So don't use mobile data. Try to use WiFi, if possible, 24 hours or whenever you use your cell phone. Well, a hug for you all.
================
Software Manage 5G Antennas Radiation Emission Cycles ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSJLnh65Jjzz/
VAX, GRAPHENE, RADIATION & THE GREAT RE:SET (tangentopolis / Dr. Sevillano x3 report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rkAo2qqn8F1/
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
COVID 'GRAPHENE NANO VAX'; 'BIO-CONTROL / WEAPON' PLATFORM
(Quinta Columna, ENG. Trans.) https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ED4MavkV5nv/
"NEUROMODULATION" & Rafael Yuste "Guardian of the Brain..."
https://www.bitchute.com/video/doXeTd8evFLT/
FIFTH WAVE is BEING CREATED through IONIZING RADIATION & GRAPHENE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZJh3F8hWbQn7/
How to TREAT SYMPTOMS caused by NON-IONIZING RADIATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KPpAUwIaUbf3/
HEADACHES via NON-IONIZING RADIATION & ROLE of GRAPHENE Oxide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/j9jf670RDAVi/
NON-IONIZING RADIATION & ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vst8eGbl3ydI/
SKIN RASHES & NON-IONIZING RADIATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gDOtvex1BCEA/
NON-IONIZING RADIATION Exceeds 50x the LEGAL MAX
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pM8OInQ7uAnG/
IONIZING RADIATION EMISSIONS by 5G ANTENNAS on Building ROOFTOPS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1kwQx7Le3BOt/
IONIZING RADIATION Levels Are HIGHER WHEN IT RAINS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GXURnsO3NyKP/
GEIGER COUNTER Detects "IONIZING RADIATION" Near 5G Antennas?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/07SjRIR6hcbP/
COVID DEATHS that were TREATED as RADIATION FATALITIES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bR8FAqkyhju/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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