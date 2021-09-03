Larry Elder, California Governor Candidate - Epoch Times

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In this episode of the series, we sit down with nationally syndicated radio host, EpochTV host, and newspaper columnist Larry Elder.
"California Insider" is a nonpartisan show and does not endorse any candidate; rather, our objective is to inform our viewers of the most important issues in society.
Previous interviews in the series:
California Governor Candidate Series : In-depth with Kevin Paffrath
https://youtu.be/fOTi4I6Ak2o
California Governor Candidate Series : In-depth with Anthony Trimino
https://youtu.be/kfMSRio9hQk
#EpochTV # LarryElder #RecallNewsom