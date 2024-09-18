2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 177 - When all else fails, they take you to war!

This is a "Sound the Shofar" episode.

So, the economy is crashing. So much so the Federal Reserve is about to embark on a Biblical money printing, Aollar devaluation cycle never before seen in history later today (Wed 9-18-24). This is going to create massive inflation in the coming months and years, if we make it that long.

As the economic collapse intensifies, war will be something they blame it on. Another Pandemic, Climate Change and other things will also be a part of the blame game. In fact, everyone and everything will be blamed, except for the people who actually caused it to happen.