Jabbed Stories - We don’t remain silent | 03-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/23784

LET’S NOT BE SILENT ABOUT
THE ADVERSE EFFECTS Although vaccination against covid is mostly presented as
completely safe, there are a number of possible side effects. From banal to
very serious to fatal. It is known that only a small percentage of adverse
effects are reported in pharmacovigilance systems, but even from them it can
already be seen that something is happening that we should not ignore. People
who got vaccinated and then developed various health problems live among us.
Their stories are important, we want to show their stories to the public. Not
to stir up emotions and dig ditches, but because every era and its phenomena
deserve their own documentary. As a food for thought for contemporaries and a
memento for future generations.
👉 https://kla.tv/23784
