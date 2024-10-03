Music Celebrating the Rise of the New Overlords - 12 Songs

00:00 The Two Boulders

02:22 Prescription (Call the Doctor)

05:06 Daylight

07:28 The Creator OUTSIDE of Space and Time

09:00 You are the Queen

12:56 The Most Powerful Nation (Extended)

15:42 Our Global Launch

18:26 Your Will Be Done

20:57 Ever Royal Monarchs

23:35 MASSIVE 'Power Shift'

24:57 That is Reality

27:56 In His Sanctuary



All Songs made with Suno A.I.

For more details, see Our September 29, 2024 Blog



Mirrored on X/Twitter

