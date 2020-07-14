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The Cancer Revolution - The Truth About Stress & Cancer (Part 2) | Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy
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25 views • July 14, 2020
If you've been following The Truth About Cancer for quite some time now, then you've probably heard us talk a lot about inflammation and cancer. What about the relationship between stress and cancer? Think of stress as chronic inflammation in any part of your body. It can be emotional or physical stress. Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy is back for Part 2 of her TTAC Live 2019 presentation to discuss the correlation between stress and cancer. Watch the entire clip to hear about her latest approaches to curing and preventing cancer.
If you missed Part 1, catch up right here: https://bit.ly/cancer-revolution-pt1.
If you missed Part 1, catch up right here: https://bit.ly/cancer-revolution-pt1.
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