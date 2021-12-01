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No One Gets To Dictate What We Put Into Our Bodies (1 min)
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160 views • December 01, 2021
King James Bible-Leviticus 17:11-For the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul.1 Corinthians 6:19 -What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
Why would YOU put JEWISH Snake OIL in your veins???
Why would YOU put JEWISH Snake OIL in your veins???
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