Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) - cured by Homeopathy( True Story 2012 )

MIRRORED from : Homeopathic Services - Consult For AutismWhat Is MRSA? Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a bacterium that causes infections in different parts of the body. It's tougher to treat than most strains of Staphylococcus aureus -- or staph -- because it's resistant to some commonly used antibiotics.The symptoms of MRSA depend on where you're infected. Most often, it causes mild infections on the skin, like sores or boils. But it can also cause more serious skin infections or infect surgical wounds, the bloodstream, the lungs, or the urinary tract.Though most MRSA infections aren't serious, some can be life-threatening. Many public health experts are alarmed by the spread of tough strains of MRSA. Because it's hard to treat, MRSA is sometimes called a "super bug."Who Gets MRSA?MRSA is spread by contact. So, you could get MRSA by touching another person who has it on the skin. Or you could get it by touching objects that have the bacteria on them. MRSA is carried by about 2% of the population (or 2 in 100 people), although most of them aren't infected.MRSA infections are common among people who have weak immune systems and are in hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare centers. Infections can appear around surgical wounds or invasive devices, like catheters or implanted feeding tubes.How Can MRSA Be Prevented?Wash your hands on a regular basis. This is the first line of defense against spreading MRSA. Scrub your hands for at least 15 seconds before drying them with a towel.Use another towel to turn off the faucet. It’s also recommended to carry hand sanitizer that contains 60 percent alcohol. This can keep your hands clean when you don’t have access to soap and water.Keep your wounds covered at all times. Covering wounds can prevent pus or other fluids containing staph bacteria from contaminating surfaces that other people may touch.Don’t share personal items. This includes towels, sheets, razors, and athletic equipment.Sanitize your linens. If you have cuts or bruises, wash bed linens and towels in hot water with extra bleach. You should also wash your gym and athletic clothes after each use. Dry everything in the dryer at high heat.Pierre Fontaine has experience of three decades on the subject matter. His incredible blend of Homeopathic medicine gives The Pierre Fontaine a unique approach in the specialty of a practitioner.Mr. Pierre Fontaine is a CCH certified and registered homeopath with 30 years of experience to deal with such kind of diseases with homeopathic remedies.Learn more about Pierre Fontaine and his practice.