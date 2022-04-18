Real events in Vietnam war

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American soldier reveals what he saw in Vietnam. The enemy was hidden, mines and snipers were everywhere. Government propaganda in Time magazine. War had same pace, no matter what US soldiers did. W. D. Ehrhart served with 1st Battalion, 1st Marines, from early February 1967 to late February 1968. His service number is 2279361. He holds the Purple Heart Medal, Navy Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation (2), Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, Cross of Gallantry Meritorious Unit Citation, Civic Action Meritorious Unit Citation, Vietnamese Campaign Medal.
https://wdehrhart.com/index.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fYFBQqt81XTA/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/vPmcEMd8UK7P/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/p2UWTaGCUGiu/ https://www.bitchute.com/video/RCVJB9sIFhvG/ https://cdn.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/free/The-Truth-about-Vietnam-War---Magnificent-Storyteller-Soldier-Reveals-What-He-Saw-in-Vietnam/f4df143b6335a651de68b66dc525f4ee46f0fd06/f9ee56 https://vimeo.com/118917217