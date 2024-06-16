© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News from the Donetsk and Avdeevka directions.
The 150th Motor Rifle Division of the Southern Military District Group of Forces continues to advance towards Kurakhovo, methodically clearing out Ukrainian trenches using drones and artillery.
(next video)
Meanwhile, the Central Military District group of Forces (🅾️) inspected a destroyed US supplied Bradley.
Some AFU militants were very unfortunate in both cases.
Adding: about so-called Peace Summit
and:
The United States would like to get acquainted with the opinions of China and other countries regarding the proposals voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, said National Security Advisor to the American President Jake “Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria” Sullivan.
“To be honest, I think countries like China need to be asked, 'Do you think what Putin has laid out is an acceptable basis for peace. Because if their answer is “yes,” then they are turning away from the UN Charter,” the official said on the sidelines of a conference on Ukraine taking place these days in Switzerland.