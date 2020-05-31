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Coronavirus Blood Clots = Zinc Deficiency!
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163 views • May 31, 2020
Coronavirus tests are defective all the time. The best predictor of the coronavirus is a lack of sense of smell. Lack of sense of smell is a classic zinc deficiency and supplementing with zinc cures people of the coronavirus. This video ties it all together.
Prompted by the observation that zinc deficiency is associated with bleeding and clotting abnormalities, there now is evidence that zinc serves as an effector of coagulation, anticoagulation and fibrinolysis. Zinc binds numerous plasma proteins and modulates their structure and function.
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23306381
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GevRcuNGOE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8jnx-A-SQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeBMiSGjpWE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9YFXo84lCk
Prompted by the observation that zinc deficiency is associated with bleeding and clotting abnormalities, there now is evidence that zinc serves as an effector of coagulation, anticoagulation and fibrinolysis. Zinc binds numerous plasma proteins and modulates their structure and function.
https://www.patreon.com/drbillmcgraw
https://gogetfunding.com/my-dashboard/
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23306381
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GevRcuNGOE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0d8jnx-A-SQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeBMiSGjpWE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9YFXo84lCk
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