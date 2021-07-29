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Julian Assange 'This is the last free generation' Exposing the World's Secrets [29.07.2021]
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182 views • July 29, 2021
I am Julian Assange and I have a question for you.
There is an entire generation of people who are about to enter adulthood that will be the last free generation, do you know what that means?
Speaker: Julian Assange (The founder of WikiLeaks)
5,250 views Jul 29, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/anhxDWVPVyo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
There is an entire generation of people who are about to enter adulthood that will be the last free generation, do you know what that means?
Speaker: Julian Assange (The founder of WikiLeaks)
5,250 views Jul 29, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/anhxDWVPVyo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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