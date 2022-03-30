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03/29/2022 MSNBC：There appears to have been some progress in the latest Russian-Ukraine negotiation that is taking place in Istanbul. Russia’s Military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv and Ukraine says they would adopt neutral status. However, Turkey is being cautious in its statements today, saying that there’s progress, but there is a lot of negotiations ahead.