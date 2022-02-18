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Trudeau Steals Peoples Homes
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562 views • February 18, 2022
Trudeau's Career is over. The only people with BLM are paid or on TV, the only ones against the Truckers Freedom Convoy are Paid or on TV. We've figured it out. The WEF wont let him stop destroying our country. We all remember the BLM protests that he took a knee too. Your globalist agenda in known about. Your DONE TRUDEAU
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