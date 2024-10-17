Inspiring Addiction Recovery Story - Brittany | Sunrise Recovery

Meet Brittany, a courageous and determined graduate of Sunrise Recovery! Brittany's empowering story showcases the transformative power of our SMART Program combined with the 12-step AA program in helping individuals overcome addiction.

At Sunrise Recovery, Brittany found the comprehensive support she needed through our SMART (Self-Management and Recovery Training) Program. This program focuses on self-empowerment and practical skills to maintain sobriety, making it a perfect complement to the 12-step AA program she also completed during her recovery journey.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrhucYEEYIY

