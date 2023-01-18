Canada: Maskless person was Assaulted

Canadian Dad Physically Assaulted and Arrested For Not Wearing A Mask On A Ski Lift
Ever Wondered How They Rounded Up Loads of People And Put Them In Cattle Cars?
Happened like this.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.