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Check Out What Trump Said @ Mar-A-Lago: He Praised Putin Hours Before Russian Invasion Of Ukraine #TheMoreYouKnow
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314 views • February 25, 2022
"He's taking over a country for two dollars worth of sanctions I'd say that's pretty smart....this would have never happened never in a million years...
I know (Putin) him very well. I know him probably almost as well as I know anyone in this room."
People are going to find out Putin is NOT the man they think he is. An enemy of my enemy is my friend. The mainstream media is my enemy. We all know they lie constantly. Do you think the reason the deep state ran media lies on Putin might be the same reason they lied on Trump? He liberated Russia returning Christianity back to the country while trying to kick the globalists out. Fact of the matter is that Putin was Trump before Trump.
#PresidentTrump #Putin #Russia #Ukraine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
I know (Putin) him very well. I know him probably almost as well as I know anyone in this room."
People are going to find out Putin is NOT the man they think he is. An enemy of my enemy is my friend. The mainstream media is my enemy. We all know they lie constantly. Do you think the reason the deep state ran media lies on Putin might be the same reason they lied on Trump? He liberated Russia returning Christianity back to the country while trying to kick the globalists out. Fact of the matter is that Putin was Trump before Trump.
#PresidentTrump #Putin #Russia #Ukraine
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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