BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ILLEGAL ALIEN GERSON FUENTES PLEADS GUILTY 🔞 TO IMPREGNATING A NINE YEAR OLD GIRL IN OHIO
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
704 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 1 day ago

Mila Joy - SICK F*Ck.


Gerson Fuentes, and ILLEGAL alien, plead guilty to IMPREGNATING a nine year old Ohio girl.


I hope plenty of inmates try their best to impregnate him on a daily basis.


Source: https://x.com/Milajoy/status/1997571270020665537


Thumbnail: https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local/gerson-fuentes-man-ohio-indiana-abortion-roe-wade-accused-of-raping-impregnating-9-year-old-girl-expected-take-plea-deal


COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a young Columbus girl learned his punishment Wednesday.


Gerson Fuentesagreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He willalso be a Tier 3 Sex Offender.


The girl was raped at age 9, and then, at age 10 a few weeks later, had to travel to Indiana with her mom to get an abortion at the height of the Roe v. Wade overturnlast year.


Police said Fuentes had confessed to raping the girl at least twice.Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill bans abortions after the heartbeat is found, normally after about six weeks of pregnancy. The victim was reportedly just a few days past the six-week mark when she traveled to Indiana to terminate the pregnancy.

Keywords
ohioillegal alienlife in prisongerson fuentesrape and impregnation of 9 year old girl
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy