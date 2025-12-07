ILLEGAL ALIEN GERSON FUENTES PLEADS GUILTY 🔞 TO IMPREGNATING A NINE YEAR OLD GIRL IN OHIO

Mila Joy - SICK F*Ck.





Gerson Fuentes, an illegal alien, pleaded guilty to impregnating a nine year old Ohio girl.





I hope plenty of inmates try their best to impregnate him on a daily basis.





COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a young Columbus girl learned his punishment Wednesday.





Gerson Fuentesagreed to a plea deal and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. He willalso be a Tier 3 Sex Offender.





The girl was raped at age 9, and then, at age 10 a few weeks later, had to travel to Indiana with her mom to get an abortion at the height of the Roe v. Wade overturnlast year.





Police said Fuentes had confessed to raping the girl at least twice.Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill bans abortions after the heartbeat is found, normally after about six weeks of pregnancy. The victim was reportedly just a few days past the six-week mark when she traveled to Indiana to terminate the pregnancy.