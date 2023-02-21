Real talk about everything

In this Episode of the Redneck Rabbi Spot I talk about things that should matter to everyone every where. In this video I share my views on how we should walk before Yahweh and how we should honor Yeshua. I also reveal what I see going on with this Government and how nothing will ever be over turned in a court of law.
