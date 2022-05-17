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'An Existential Threat'?
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314 views • May 17, 2022
Crime Scene: Violence In America
* More than 100 Americans shot over the weekend.
* Mentally ill shooter wrote a 180-page letter.
* Dems began a coordinated campaign within minutes.
* [Bidan] wants Republicans to be seen as a threat.
* No president has ever spoken this way.
* Path forward: time to treat people as human beings.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306292849112
* More than 100 Americans shot over the weekend.
* Mentally ill shooter wrote a 180-page letter.
* Dems began a coordinated campaign within minutes.
* [Bidan] wants Republicans to be seen as a threat.
* No president has ever spoken this way.
* Path forward: time to treat people as human beings.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306292849112
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