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Security guard protecting illegal alien workers and slandering real reporter
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50 views • July 20, 2021
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New condo office bldg using illegal aliens. Guard protects illegals slanders and interferes with my reporting.
Guard refuses to answer what company employs him.
He violates laws US 8 section 1324 and US 18 section 242.
Site address Central Ave and Camelback Phoenix Arizona.
Email: [email protected]
New condo office bldg using illegal aliens. Guard protects illegals slanders and interferes with my reporting.
Guard refuses to answer what company employs him.
He violates laws US 8 section 1324 and US 18 section 242.
Site address Central Ave and Camelback Phoenix Arizona.
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