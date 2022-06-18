💰💰💰💰💰💰UGANDA'S RICH, BEYOTCH!💰💰💰💰💰💰

Jun 10, 2022





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Uganda has announced that it has struck a deposit of 31 million tonnes of gold ore, with extractable pure gold estimated to gross 320,000 tonnes.





Uganda Announces Discovery of Huge Gold Deposits Estimated at 12.8 $Trillion https://youtu.be/qLBD5i7LQbw #africanews





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