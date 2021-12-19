Pentagon — No More Christian Dog Tags Allowed.

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First Liberty Institute general counsel Mike Berry and Shields of Strength owner Kenny Vaughan joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the issue and their lawsuit.
Shields of Strength: https://www.shieldsofstrength.com/
First Liberty Institute: https://firstliberty.org/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4uz-Ps2GSE&t=276s