Freedom Convoy and Concert, Canberra, Australia

This video was taken at the Freedom Convoy to Canberra, Australia on the 12th Feb 2022. It is a live recording of some of the speeches and music played at this amazing event, so you can experience what it was like to be there and maybe motivate you to get to the next event yourself, which is happening every weekend until we have our country back.

Australia does not have a large number of independent truckers to replicate what is happening in Canada. So what is the next best thing for sunny Australia, an outdoor concert in front of parliament.

If you have the ear of a popular musician or band that is aware, please encourage them to volunteer their time and music to this cause to help make each weekend bigger than the week before. I also suggest that this model could be followed in other countries around the world. There is nothing that draws more people, than a concert.



I and I am sure everyone who attended and those who watch this video. Would like to give a big thank you to all the many people, too numerous to mention, that made this event happen. It would have been a massive task, to pull this together. I also apologies to those that spoke, but did not make it in this video, as I was struggling with a very quickly depleting battery in my phone and was trying to save some for when Ricardo Bosi would come on the stand. Unbeknown to most of us, he spoke up near the entrance of parliament.



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