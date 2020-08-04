© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1st STUPID, 2nd EVIDENCE, 3rd Australia's DIVE Into 'WOW' Tyranny, & 4th Germans PROTEST IN FORCE (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
541 views • August 04, 2020
1st STUPID, 2nd EVIDENCE, 3rd Australia's DIVE Into 'WOW' Tyranny, & 4th Germans PROTEST IN FORCE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4QACi1MWmdQ
I was grounded by YouTube for 2 weeks, not allowed to upload due to another bogus community guideline strike. If the links below don't work, please click on first link, my video posted on back up channel, and access links there. And, the stupid videos, articles, just to stupid to bother to link to, and easy enough to search the titles if you want to delve deep into stupid.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
THE LINKS MARKED "PLEASE REFER ..." SEEM TO HAVE BEEN DELETED OR THE LINKS DO NOT SEEM TO WORK FROM TRUNCATED YOU TUBE LINKS.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-africans-accuse-europeans-coronising-continent/5706495
https://www.globalresearch.ca/fake-congressional-opposition-to-war/5080
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-g...
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-dareld-morris-lies-crimes-covid-operation/5719980
https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-doctors-truth-speak-out-madrid-dismantling-false-pandemic-covid-19/5719993
https://www.globalresearch.ca/congresista-guti-rrez-solo-el-pueblo-descolonizara-a-puerto-rico/15939
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.technocracy.news/cdc-conf...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-article-democratizing-europe-or-perpetuating-the-domination-of-the-eu-elites/5509142
https://www.globalresearch.ca/de-mystifying-statistics-muddled-clear-headed-thinking-leaders-need-during-times-crisis/5710544
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/search/google-cse#gsc.q=blog%20ita
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-antisemitism-crisis-in-britains-labour-party/5525945
https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-and-british-spy-services-in-biggest-rift-since-world-war-ii-claim-sources/5569891
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/v...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://news.yahoo.com/expect-lengthy...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
Tyrant Announcing new tyranny in Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYpw8...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
Germany Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDEPs...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4QACi1MWmdQ
I was grounded by YouTube for 2 weeks, not allowed to upload due to another bogus community guideline strike. If the links below don't work, please click on first link, my video posted on back up channel, and access links there. And, the stupid videos, articles, just to stupid to bother to link to, and easy enough to search the titles if you want to delve deep into stupid.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
THE LINKS MARKED "PLEASE REFER ..." SEEM TO HAVE BEEN DELETED OR THE LINKS DO NOT SEEM TO WORK FROM TRUNCATED YOU TUBE LINKS.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-africans-accuse-europeans-coronising-continent/5706495
https://www.globalresearch.ca/fake-congressional-opposition-to-war/5080
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-g...
https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-dareld-morris-lies-crimes-covid-operation/5719980
https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-doctors-truth-speak-out-madrid-dismantling-false-pandemic-covid-19/5719993
https://www.globalresearch.ca/congresista-guti-rrez-solo-el-pueblo-descolonizara-a-puerto-rico/15939
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.technocracy.news/cdc-conf...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-article-democratizing-europe-or-perpetuating-the-domination-of-the-eu-elites/5509142
https://www.globalresearch.ca/de-mystifying-statistics-muddled-clear-headed-thinking-leaders-need-during-times-crisis/5710544
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/search/google-cse#gsc.q=blog%20ita
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-antisemitism-crisis-in-britains-labour-party/5525945
https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-and-british-spy-services-in-biggest-rift-since-world-war-ii-claim-sources/5569891
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/v...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://news.yahoo.com/expect-lengthy...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
Tyrant Announcing new tyranny in Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYpw8...
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
Germany Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDEPs...
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.