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1st STUPID, 2nd EVIDENCE, 3rd Australia's DIVE Into 'WOW' Tyranny, & 4th Germans PROTEST IN FORCE (MIRRORED)
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541 views • August 04, 2020
1st STUPID, 2nd EVIDENCE, 3rd Australia's DIVE Into 'WOW' Tyranny, & 4th Germans PROTEST IN FORCE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/4QACi1MWmdQ

I was grounded by YouTube for 2 weeks, not allowed to upload due to another bogus community guideline strike. If the links below don't work, please click on first link, my video posted on back up channel, and access links there. And, the stupid videos, articles, just to stupid to bother to link to, and easy enough to search the titles if you want to delve deep into stupid.

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Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

THE LINKS MARKED "PLEASE REFER ..." SEEM TO HAVE BEEN DELETED OR THE LINKS DO NOT SEEM TO WORK FROM TRUNCATED YOU TUBE LINKS.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/coronavirus-africans-accuse-europeans-coronising-continent/5706495

https://www.globalresearch.ca/fake-congressional-opposition-to-war/5080

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-g...

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-dareld-morris-lies-crimes-covid-operation/5719980

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-doctors-truth-speak-out-madrid-dismantling-false-pandemic-covid-19/5719993

https://www.globalresearch.ca/congresista-guti-rrez-solo-el-pueblo-descolonizara-a-puerto-rico/15939

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.technocracy.news/cdc-conf...

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl...

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/

https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/28/10-more-experts-criticising-the-coronavirus-panic/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-article-democratizing-europe-or-perpetuating-the-domination-of-the-eu-elites/5509142

https://www.globalresearch.ca/de-mystifying-statistics-muddled-clear-headed-thinking-leaders-need-during-times-crisis/5710544

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/search/google-cse#gsc.q=blog%20ita

https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-antisemitism-crisis-in-britains-labour-party/5525945

https://www.globalresearch.ca/german-and-british-spy-services-in-biggest-rift-since-world-war-ii-claim-sources/5569891

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/v...

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
https://news.yahoo.com/expect-lengthy...

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
Tyrant Announcing new tyranny in Australia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYpw8...

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW:-
Germany Protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDEPs...
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