Job Openings Jump

731K: That is the highest number ever outside COVID re-opening.

The economy just keeps going.

There are storm clouds, the biggest being oil prices.

They send the Fed into panic hikes that crush any economy.

That’s what hit stocks on Friday — and we could see more of it.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (8 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/5A78TXFRP5Q