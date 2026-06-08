Job Openings Jump

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Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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731K: That is the highest number ever outside COVID re-opening.

The economy just keeps going.

There are storm clouds, the biggest being oil prices.

They send the Fed into panic hikes that crush any economy.

That’s what hit stocks on Friday — and we could see more of it.


Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (8 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/5A78TXFRP5Q

Keywords
federal reservewall streetaiartificial intelligencethe fedautomationunemploymentoil pricesjob creationjobs reportbusiness servicesproductivitysoftware engineeringrate hikeschatgptpeter st ongejob openingsjob hireslabor turnovertrump boompersonal servicesjevons paradoxsoftware productioninterst rates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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