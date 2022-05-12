Biden Sets New Rules On Targeting Russians

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
After a series of Administration "leaks" regarding US involvement in the killing of Russian generals and the sinking of the Moskva, the Biden Administration is seeking to plug the leaks and to clarify the types of intel it would share with Ukraine. The goal is to avoid becoming a party to the war. But has that ship already sailed? Also today: prepping in Alaska to fight Russia and China...and Biden's 'Disinfo' Czar wants to edit your Tweets.