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The Wealthy Work Harder? Really?
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0 view • February 24, 2021
Each week, 44% of the wealthy worked 11 hours more than the poor.
For those with full-time jobs:
86% of the wealthy worked 50 hours or more each week
57% of the poor who had full-time jobs worked less than 50 hours each week.
88% of the wealthy took fewer sick days.
79% of the wealthy also networked 5 or more hours each month.
55% of this networking was done over their lunch hour.
65% of the wealthy had 3 sources of income.
45% had 4 sources of income.
6% of the poor had more than one source of income.
67% of the wealthy watched less than an hour of TV a day,
77% of the poor watched more than an hour of TV a day.
63% of the wealthy spent less than an hour a day on the Internet.
74% of the poor spent more than an hour a day on the Internet.
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For those with full-time jobs:
86% of the wealthy worked 50 hours or more each week
57% of the poor who had full-time jobs worked less than 50 hours each week.
88% of the wealthy took fewer sick days.
79% of the wealthy also networked 5 or more hours each month.
55% of this networking was done over their lunch hour.
65% of the wealthy had 3 sources of income.
45% had 4 sources of income.
6% of the poor had more than one source of income.
67% of the wealthy watched less than an hour of TV a day,
77% of the poor watched more than an hour of TV a day.
63% of the wealthy spent less than an hour a day on the Internet.
74% of the poor spent more than an hour a day on the Internet.
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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