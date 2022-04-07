© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SANDY HOOK WAS A HOAX TO TAKE AWAY OUR GUNS. ALEX JONES IS RIGHT. PART II
Follow
2
Share
Report
139 views • April 07, 2022
School safety expert Wolfgang Halbig tried to investigate the Sandy Hook "shooting" by foiaing maintenance records from that year 2012. The Newtown school district board illegally refused to provide school maintenance records to Mr. Halbig. This is more compelling evidence they had alot to hide and the school was closed and not in session thus meaning no students were there attending classes.
Follow and support Alex Jones at Banned.video and I recommend buy his products.
The globalist crime syndicate is trying to jail him for reporting Sandy Hook was a Hoax, which it was to use as a pretext like several recent mass shootings to take away guns from the masses.
Follow and support Alex Jones at Banned.video and I recommend buy his products.
The globalist crime syndicate is trying to jail him for reporting Sandy Hook was a Hoax, which it was to use as a pretext like several recent mass shootings to take away guns from the masses.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.