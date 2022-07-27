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Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Honor For The Idiot.
Proverbs 26:1 (NIV).
1 Like snow in summer or rain in harvest,
honor is not fitting for a fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Why is honor not fitting for a fool?
Because an idiot has no care for his actions.
Chaos is often the result, and harmony is incidental.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8z96pb
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