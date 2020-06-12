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Should you take the COVID19 Test?
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128 views • June 12, 2020
Have you heard of the emerging theory of what viruses might be: exosomes? Are you absolutely certain that COVID-19 is contagious? How confident are you in the results from the test?
Most of the case studies come from this paper by David Crowe, where he has all of his citations at the end: https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/Co...
Most of the case studies come from this paper by David Crowe, where he has all of his citations at the end: https://theinfectiousmyth.com/book/Co...
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